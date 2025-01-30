Former Dock Spiders Honored with Minor League Baseball Awards in 2024

January 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Four former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders were honored with Minor League Baseball (MiLB) Awards following the 2024 season. Chandler Simpson (2021) was selected to the All-MiLB Team (2 nd Team) and was named a Double-A All-Star. Caleb Durbin (2020-21) earned Arizona Fall League Breakout Player of the Year honors and was named to the Arizona Fall League All-Star Team. Kemp Alderman (2022) was selected to the Arizona Fall League All-Star Team and Ryan Ignoffo (2021) was named a Low-A All-Star.

Chandler Simpson (2021) -All-MiLB (2 nd Team) and Double-A All-Star

Simpson led all of Minor League Baseball in stolen bases with 104 in 2024, making him only the third minor league player to steal over 100 bases in a season since 2005. His 104 stolen bases set the Tampa Bay Rays minor league record, breaking his own record from 2023, when he stole 94 bases. Simpson also combined to hit .355 over two levels (High-A and Double-A), recording 160 hits and 90 runs. Simpson also participated in the 2024 MLB Futures Game, was recognized as the Rays Minor League Baserunner of the Year for the second time, and is rated as the No. 4 prospect in the Rays organization, according to MLB.com.

Caleb Durbin (2020-21) - Arizona Fall League Breakout Player of the Year and Arizona Fall League All-Star

Durbin notched 29 stolen bases in just 24 games played in the 2024 Arizona Fall League (AFL), which broke an AFL record. He is now the all-time AFL stolen base champion with 50 over two seasons. During the AFL season, the utility player saw time at five different positions while hitting .312 with five home runs and 21 RBI. In mid-December, Durbin was traded from the New York Yankees to the Milwaukee Brewers and is now rated as the No. 15 prospect in the Brewers system, according to MLB.com. When he reaches the majors, he will become the first former Dock Spider to play for the Brewers.

Kemp Alderman (2022) - Arizona Fall League All-Star

Alderman combined to hit .242 over four levels (FCL, Low-A, High-A, Double-A), recording 70 hits, 25 extra-base hits, and 46 RBI. He also hit .306 with six home runs, eight RBI, and a 1.208 OPS in just nine AFL games. Alderman is currently rated as the No. 13 prospect in the Miami Marlins organization, according to MLB.com.

Ryan Ignoffo (2021) - Low-A All-Star

Ignoffo was named a Low-A All-Star after hitting .330 with 32 extra-base hits and 45 RBI with Jupiter in the Marlins organization. Across two levels (Low-A, High-A), he combined to hit .324 (125-for-386) with 34 doubles, six home runs, 58 RBI, and a .845 OPS in 103 games.

The 2024 season also saw two former Dock Spiders make their Major League debuts. Outfielder Victor Scott and right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos each debuted for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, joining Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes as Major Leaguers with Fond du Lac ties. Since the Dock Spiders first season in 2017, they have enjoyed an overall winning record of 282-262 for a .518 winning percentage. They won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of 43 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including five selections last season.

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. The promotions schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and will once again feature giveaway items, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.