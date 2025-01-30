Bismarck Larks Name Two January Kids of the Month

January 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks are excited to announce two new winners of the MDU Resources Kid of the Month award, Melbourne Schafer and Brody Osmond!

Every month, the Bismarck Larks and MDU Resources Group select one incredible kid from the Bismarck, Mandan area who goes above and beyond to give back to their community and be a great kid. This month, however, two names have been selected from incoming submissions.

"These two kids both had great stories; we couldn't pick just one," said Kayla Rimer, Larks VP of Creative Services. "We're so excited to celebrate them both!"

Melbourne is a hard-working athlete who competes in football, baseball, swimming. His favorite part about playing baseball is playing catcher, saying it takes a tough guy to get hit a few times and keep playing.

Along with being a stellar athlete, Melbourne is also an avid reader, and is passionate about how much he enjoys sitting down with a good book.

"I love to read!" said Melbourne. "I feel transported to where the book is, and it's just kind of soothing."

Brody is an incredible athlete, participating in a wide variety of sports, including football, hockey, and baseball. His favorite position to play on his baseball team is catcher, saying he loves the action on the field with everyone running around.

In addition to being a fantastic athlete, Brody has a passion for serving his community. At his church, he helps out as a greeter and in the kids ministry. He also volunteers with various charities, serving at soup kitchens, the United Way, and the Dream Center.

Brody cares deeply about his faith, and wants to share it with those around him. He often writes his favorite Bible verses on his sports equipment for others to see.

"It's fun to write it down and let people see it," said Brody. "Whenever I tape up my hockey stick, I always write a different Bible verse."

We're so proud of Melbourne and Brody and are excited to celebrate their hard work and great character. Stories like theirs are two of many that can be told about the kids in the Bismarck-Mandan community. Everyone knows an amazing kid who is trying to make the world a better place. These kids can be nominated today as a 2024-2025 Kid of the Month at larksbaseball.com. The 2025 Kid of the Year will be chosen at the 2025 MDU Resources Group Kid of the Year Larks Game and will receive $1,000 to invest in a 529 College Save Plan to use for their future educational pursuits. Help us celebrate the amazing kids in our community!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.