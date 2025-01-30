Rockers Team up with Green Bay Packers Give Back for Unique Educators Appreciation Night Promotion

January 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will hold their annual Educators Appreciation Night on Friday, June 6th this summer. This year, the team has partnered with Green Bay Packers Give Back to provide extra incentive for all area teachers to be in attendance for an opportunity to win funds for their classrooms through a unique promotion tied to the game.

Starting today, all teachers can sign up for a complimentary ticket to Educators Appreciation Night on Friday, June 6th through greenbayrockers.com or by filling out the form

HERE. By signing up, the teacher is automatically entered for a chance to win funds for their school classroom. Green Bay Give Back is also providing an opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted price of $6 for all friends, family, and neighbors of the teachers that would like to attend with them.

Here's where the fun begins. As part of the promotion, three Rockers players in the June 6th lineup will be using Rawlings painted bats, that resemble pencils. Each player's successful at bat result will correlate to funds donated to a teacher in attendance to use for their classroom.

The following 'at-bat success' scale will be used to distribute the funds from the results of the three players:

$250 donation to one teacher if the player reaches first-base via single or walk $500 donation to one teacher if the player hits a double $750 donation to one teacher if the player hits a triple $1,000 donation to one teacher if the player hits a home run

If the success of all the combined at bats does not equate to giving away the entire $5,000 during game play, the remaining funds will be split up and distributed amongst teachers in attendance.

