Dogs Drop Game One of the Series to Bismarck

June 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Tough loss for your MoonDogs tonight against Bismarck dropping game one with a final of 4-3.

Mankato scored early on an RBI double from Brody Delamielleure (Florida State) in the first inning.

Bismarck would answer however with 3 runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. The 1-0 deficit was the only time Bismarck trailed in this game.

Owen Byberg (Frontier Community College) got the start on the mound throwing well through 4 innings striking out 7.

Mankato tied it back up in the fifth on another RBI double from Delamielleure giving him 3 total on the day.

Just when it looked like this game was for sure to head to extras with both teams offense slowing down as we got to the end, Bismarck took the lead once again on a solo home run in the 9th.

Mankato was unable to answer in the bottom of the 9th.

Mankato will play the Larks again tomorrow night looking to split the series and stay in the playoff hunt.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.