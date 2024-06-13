Good Pitching Leads Stingers Over Big Sticks, 9-5

June 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - On a beautiful night at the ballpark, the Stingers rolled to a 9-5 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks.

Drue Young (Indiana Wesleyan) got the start for the Stingers and gave up 10 hits, but still worked through 6 innings complete, only allowing two runs.

The offense came in the 5th for Willmar, trailing 2-0 at the time.

Although they didn't record a hit, they drew four walks as well as a hit by pitch, and when all was set and done, had three men cross the plate to take the lead 3-2.

That lead was extended in the 6th when Andrew Sojka (CSUN) launched a 2-run homer into right field, his league leading 7th of the year to make it 5-2.

In the 7th, Max Buettenback (Nebraska) joined in on the fun, taking the first pitch of the inning over the right field fence with the lead now 6-2.

The score was 7-4 in the 8th, and Buettenback delivered some insurance runs in a big way, blasting his 2nd homer of the night to make it 9-4.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Aiden Hansen (Minnesota State-Mankato) closed the game out, allowing just one run on one hit.

The same two teams meet on Friday at 6:35 pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.