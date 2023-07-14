Honkers Fall Below .500 with Loss to Mud Puppies

In a Thursday night contest, the Rochester Honkers (22-23, 4-7) were battling to stay in the playoff conversation in the Great Plains East division against the Minnesota Mud Puppies (7-17, 1-4). Starting pitchers Jacob Morsko (St. Thomas) and Holden Garcia (Cal Poly) were brilliant, but Minnesota mustered just enough offense to win the game 3-1.

Both pitchers tossed two scoreless frames to begin the game. Garcia was good for Rochester, but Mrosko was untouchable for the Mud Puppies. Mrosko's first six outs came via the strikeout, and he would finish his start with six shutout innings, just one hit allowed, and 11 punch outs.

The Mud Puppies got on the board in the third inning behind a solo home run by Adam Berghult (North Iowa Area CC). They scored two more in the fourth inning on another home run, this time from Carter Hanson (UMASS), who snuck just inside the foul pole and made it 3-0.

The Honkers had a few rallies as the game went along, but they couldn't bring any runs across until the eighth inning. With Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) on second base with two outs, Ben North flared a single into right field and brought the speedy outfield to the plate.

That's all the Honkers would get. Ryan Lambert (Oklahoma) came on in the eighth and recorded the six-out save and the Mud Puppies won for the second this season against the Honkers.

These two teams play again on Friday at 6:35.

