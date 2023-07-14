Offensive Firepower Charges Madison to Sweep Over Green Bay

Green Bay, WI - Madison completed a two-game sweep of the Green Bay Rockers at Capital Credit Union Park on Friday night with an 11-8 win over the divisional hosts.

Green Bay grabbed an early two-run lead against Mallards' starter Will Simmons in the 2nd inning on three hits. The Rockers recorded a hit in every frame against Simmons in the right-hander's fourth start. The offense had Simmons' back starting in the 3rd. Madison went on to score the next seven runs, powered by homers by Isaiah Jackson (3), Davis Hamilton (3), and Owen Jackson (9). Owen Jackson's homer in the 5th was his fourth of the series against his former club.

With Madison leading 7-2, the Rockers chased Simmons from the game early in the 5th. Sam Duvall made his debut from the Mallards' bullpen and limited Green Bay to three runs in the inning after loading the bases for a second straight frame.

Madison's offense continued to flex in the 6th and 7th innings with help from Mike Gupton. Gupton smashed his second homer of the year in the 6th and tripled home two more runs for the first time this summer in the 7th.

Madison went on to use five arms in the second game of the series. It featured good bounce-back performances by Ryan Roehl and Ben Kasten, who tossed scoreless frames while pitching with the lead. Andrew Ravelo surrendered three runs in the bottom of the 9th on two different longballs but closed the door on a potential rally.

The Mallards prepare for a busy weekend at Warner Park as the Traverse City Pit Spitters come to town for three games, two on Saturday and one on Sunday. First pitch of game one tomorrow is scheduled for 4:35 P.M. CST with Madison as the home team in the first contest. The second game will be approximately 30 minutes after the first with the Mallards as the road-team after the postponement of a game in late June in Michigan.

