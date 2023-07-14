MoonDogs Coast Past Rox to Tie for Division Lead

The Mankato MoonDogs picked up their fifth victory in a row on Thursday night, as they

downed the division-leading St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field by a score of 5-2.

The game started with three scoreless half innings, before the game was stopped due to heavy

rain and thunderstorms for over two hours. However the game would resume, and three more

half-innings were set down without any runs.

The scoring opened on the Mankato side in the fourth inning, as Kai Roberts (Utah) took

advantage of a 3-1 count, and drilled a fastball into left field to plate a pair of MoonDogs and

make the score 2-0.

Mack Crowley (MSU-Mankato) got the start for the MoonDogs, and despite having to wait

through a long rain delay after an inning, would work three more innings, stranding five on base

in four innings without allowing a run and striking out three.

The Rox added a run in the fifth inning, but Mankato would hit back in the sixth. Back-to-back

triples by Asher Bradd (Illinois) and Roberts would plate Bradd to begin the inning, with Roberts

scoring on a sacrifice fly by Kip Fougerousse (Evansville) just a few moments later. Then, Max

Williams (Florida State) smacked a home run to left field, his fifth of the season, to make the

score 5-1 after six innings.

R.J Elmore dominated out of the bullpen, tossing four innings to close out the game, where St.

Cloud only managed a lone run against him. He also struck out three batters on the night en route

to earning the save,

Mankato did leave 14 on base, including 11 in scoring position but were able to overcome it.

Louis Magers picked up the win, his first as a MoonDog while the loss went to Brady Posch. The

teams go back at it on Friday night with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

