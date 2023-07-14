Rockers to Host Mallards in Second Game of Homestand

July 14, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers infielder Cooper Kelly

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers infielder Cooper Kelly(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers remain home at Capital Credit Union Park to host the Madison Mallards for the second-straight night. First pitch for Friday night's game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay and Madison have been evenly matched so far this season with the Mallards only taking a 3-2 lead in the season series just last night.

In Thursday night's game, the Rockers lost game one of the series with Madison 6-5. Green Bay would score the final three runs of the game in late-innings but it wouldn't be enough to complete the comeback. Mallards designated hitter and former Rocker Owen Jackson (Toledo) hit three home runs in the contest, driving in all six RBIs for Madison.

With the loss, Green Bay is now 4-7 through their first 11 games in the league's second half. They have fallen to last place in the Great Lakes West and the Mallards remain in the top spot for the division.

On the hill for the Rockers in Friday night's contest will be Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State). The second-year Rocker was recently selected to the Great Lakes Division All-Star Game for his work on the mound in the season's first half. In 11 total appearances, Stoddard has a 2-3 record with 2 saves where he's struck out a total of 40 batters along the way.

Starting for the Mallards will be Will Simmons (North Carolina). The right-handed pitcher has a 2-3 record this season and a 4.01 ERA.

Green Bay infielder Jayson Jones (Arkansas) continues to swing the bat well for Green Bay. Last night's game extended his streak of home games with an RBI to three.

After Friday night's contest will be games three and four of the homestand. The Rockers are scheduled to face off with the Wausau Woodchucks for the final two times here in the regular season.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.