Rockers Swept by Mallards in First Half of Homestand

July 14, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers at bat

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers at bat(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Rockers dropped their second consecutive game to Madison to open the four-game homestand. The offensive battle would end with a final score of 11-8 with Green Bay falling just short of a comeback.

The two teams went back and forth at the plate in this game, putting up hits in most innings in tonight's game. Of the 27 combined hits between the two ball clubs, there were a total of six home runs.

Starting on the mound for the Rockers was Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State). He allowed only two earned runs before the Mallards got four more off him in the fifth inning. Stoddard also picked up three strikeouts in his 12th appearance of the season.

Scoring in this ball game opened with the Rockers in the second inning. A pair of RBI singles from college teammates Austin Fawley and Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) would put Green Bay up 2-0.

Madison would then go on to score the next seven runs of the game. During this stretch, three Mallards would leave the yard as Isaiah Jackson (Arizona State), Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State), and Owen Jackson (Toledo) launched home runs to help Madison secure the 7-2 lead.

A half inning later, Green Bay would respond with three runs of their own. Rockers' right fielder Jack Holman (UCLA) roped a two-RBI double to left field to drive in Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner). A few pitches later, catcher Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) hit an RBI single to score Holman. Green Bay trailed 7-5 after five innings.

The away team then put together four more runs at the plate across the next two innings. The innings were highlighted by a solo home run from Mallard left fielder Mike Gupton (NC State).

When the ninth inning rolled around, the bats came alive for Green Bay in an attempted comeback. Fawley began scoring for the Rockers with a solo home run to right-center field. His second home run of the season would be followed up by a two-run homer from his teammate Ewell. The two-run shot was Ewell's fourth of the season, shrinking the deficit to three runs for the Rockers. The game would end with the same score.

In the loss, six of the nine batters in Green Bay's order would put together multi-hit performances. Leading the way was Matthews with three hits in five tries.

With the loss, the Rockers are now 4-8 in the second half and remain in last place in the Great Lakes West.

Up next for the Rockers is the second half of this four-game homestand. Green Bay will host the Wausau Woodchucks for the last two times this regular season with first pitch in Saturday night's game at 6:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.