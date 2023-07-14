Spitters Smoke the Jackrabbits

July 14, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters take the series finale against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 15-5 in front of a crowd of 3,497 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium. The Pit Spitters record improves to 29-18, and 7-5 in the second half.

The Pit Spitters snapped their losing streak with a landslide win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits tonight. The offense got going in the bottom of the second, as Parker Brosius drew a walk, and immediately stole second during Andrew Mannelly's at-bat. Evan Orzech then singled up the middle to put the Pit Spitters on the board. The 'Rabbits Jack Anderson doubled in the top of the third inning, and after a wild pitch advanced Anderson to third, Tyler Cate hit a sacrifice flyout bringing in a run and tying the game at 1-1. Cooper Erikson, Jack Crighton, and Camden Traficante led off the bottom of the third inning with hits, loading the bases. Alec Atkinson then singled to right field to give the Pit Spitters a 2-1 lead. Brosius then doubled to left field clearing the bases, extending the Pit Spitters lead to 5-1. The Pit Spitters continued the offensive pursuit when Mannelly singled to right field to put runners on the corners. Evan Orzech hit a three-run home run to right field, good for his second long ball of the year, to give the Pit Spitters a 8-1 lead. Atkinson and Summerhill drew back-to-back walks in the bottom of the fourth again putting runners in scoring position for the Pit Spitters. Brosius singled to center scoring Atkinson to make it 9-1, Pit Spitters. During Mannelly's at-bat, Brosius stole second and on the throw down, Summerhill took off for home scoring the 10th run of the game for the Pit Spitters. The Jackrabbits rebuttal started with Luis Piementel-Guerrero single to lead off the top of the fifth inning. Jack Anderson singled to center scoring Pimentel-Guerrero to make it 10-2. Roman Kuntz grounded out to short scoring Anderson cutting into the Pit Spitters lead 10-3. The offensive gauntlet continued for the Pit Spitters in the sixth as Atkinson and Summerhill hit back-to-back singles to start. Brosius then grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Atkinson to make it 11-3. Summerhill came in and scored on a walk drawn by Cole Prout to make it 12-3. The scoring continued as Erikson singled to left field scoring Brosius and Mannelly to make it 14-3. The Jackrabbits offense gave it a run in the top of the eighth, with a leadoff single from Kuntz to lead it off. Vincent Temesvary hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kuntz cutting into the Pit Spitters lead at 14-4. Colin Summerhill put the cherry on top in the bottom of the eighth as he went deep for his second homer of the year, extending the Pit Spitters lead 15-4. Derek Seigneur walked in the top of the ninth, and later scored on a Tyler Ganus double to make the final score 15-5.

The Pit Spitters improve to 29-18 on the season and 7-5 in the second half, while the Jackrabbits drop to a 17-30 overall record and 4-9 in the second half. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Aren Gustafson threw seven innings giving up three runs on eight hits. Hayden Brown threw an inning of relief, giving up one run on two hits, striking out one. Third baseman Glenn Miller threw the ninth inning, giving up one run on two hits.

Up next

The Pit Spitters go on the road to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Mallards in a three-game series. First pitch of the doubleheader is at 4:35 p.m. CT. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.