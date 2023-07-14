Northwoods League Announces 2023 Great Lakes All-Star Selections

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. (Eastern) at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Michigan. The game will air on ESPNU with longtime Lakeshore Chinooks broadcaster Matt Menzl and former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans with the call. In the Great Lakes West Division, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have eight players on the roster. Wisconsin Rapids is led by Jack Gurevitch (University of San Diego). Gurevitch is hitting .313 with five home runs, seven doubles, two stolen bases and 25 RBI. On the mound, Josh Howitt (California State University, Fullerton) has 34 strikeouts and a .31 ERA in 29.0 innings pitched. In the Great Lakes East Division, the First-Half Champion and host Traverse City Pit Spitters have seven selections.

The All-Stars from the Pit Spitters are powered by outfielder Parker Brosius (Georgia Tech). Brosius is hitting .338 with six doubles, two triples, and 23 stolen bases. On the mound, the Pit Spitters are led by Mitch White (University of Cincinnati). White has appeared in 12 games and has a .47 ERA, four saves and 26 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched. Field Manager Chris Krepline and his coaching staff from the Green Bay Rockers will be in the dugout for the West. The First-Half Great Lakes West Champion Rockers currently have a 25-21 overall record. Traverse City Field Manager Josh Rebandt and his staff will manage the East All-Stars. The First-Half Great Lakes East Division Champion Pit Spitters currently have a 27-17 overall record. This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 12 member teams of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes Division. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

Battle Jacks Dylan Howanitz (P - West Chester University), Fisher Pyatt (SS - Central Arizona College), and Charlie Rhee (OF - San Diego State University) will be representing the Jacks at the 2023 All-Star game.

