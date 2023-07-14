Growlers Take Game Two of Doubleheader in Rockford

Kalamazoo, Mich - Following a loss in game number one of the Growlers doubleheader, Kalamazoo bounced back, taking down the Rivets 12-7. The Growlers' 19 hits were the most in any game this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- Following a crushing 9-8 loss in game one of the doubleheader, the Growlers answered in a dominant way in the nigth cap at Rivets Stadium.

- After a run on an error in the first inning, Travis Densmore, in his second start of the year would shine once again going five innings of work without giving up an earned run, striking out three while not giving up a walk.

- The offense would come to life in the second. Kalamazoo would bat through the order for the second time in two games, taking advantage of a pair of hit by pitches to start the inning. Following a bunt single to load the bases from Myles Beale and a wild pitch to score one, Gavin Lewis Jr. brought home two runs on an RBI double to left.

- Kalamazoo added on another two in the third on an RBI bunt single from Gavin Lewis Jr. and two-RBI double from Jeter Ybarra. Ybarra would have a four-hit ballgame, his first of the season which helped move his average up to .387.

- Following an RBI single in the fifth from Luke Mitchell, Gabe Springer would leave the yard for the second time of the day and sixth of the season. Following the eighth walk of the series to Will Furniss, Springer sent a fly ball over the right field wall to give the Growlers a 10-3 lead.

- Sam Leck would have to come in the eighth and shut it down shut it down in the ninth inning to hold the K-Zoo lead.

