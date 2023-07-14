Rox Reach Base 13 Times In Game One Against Mankato

July 14, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (27-16) dropped Game One of a two-game series against the Mankato MoonDogs (26-18) with a 5-2 final score, Thursday, July 13th. The Rox sit in first place in the Great Plains West division during the second half.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Tommy Gross. Gross threw another scoreless 2.0 innings, striking out a batter. Gross has 21.1 innings pitched over eight appearances this season, tallying 25 strikeouts without giving up an earned run.

Kyle Jackson had two hits and a walk, scoring a run off a single in the 5thinning. Jackson is batting .252 with 24 RBI this season. Jackson Hauge continues to hit incredibly well in the second half, with a double and a run scored for the Rox. Hauge has eight extra-base hits in just nine second-half games. John Nett had a hit and a walk, extending his on-base streak to 14 games.

Brady Posch worked his longest outing of the season, with 1.2 innings pitched, tallying three strikeouts. Posch has eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched this season. Jake Burcham worked through 1.1 innings without giving up an earned run. Andrew Morones had 3.0 innings pitched, striking out a game-high six batters. Morones has a 2.38 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 11.1 innings pitched this season. Chris Brown threw the final frame, striking out a batter.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Kyle Jackson!

