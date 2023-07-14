Hard Fought Win for the Rafters as They Slide Back into the Win Column

July 14, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release









Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Garrett Broussard, Chris Conniff and Jorge De Goti

(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters) Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Garrett Broussard, Chris Conniff and Jorge De Goti(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- It was a back-and-forth game as the Rafters came from behind by a score of 8-6 over the Dock Spiders. They had the bats rolling as they out hit them 13-7

Fond Du Lac started off the right foot in the top of the 1st as Cooney walked and Jack Gorman then hit a hard line drive up the middle to center field that brought Cooney home. A quick response from Wisconsin Rapids as De Goti and Bobo singled to bring Broussard up. He then drove in an RBI to center field to allow De Goti to get home. Returning Rafter, Chris Conniff followed it up with a base hit into left field to drive in Gurevitch to score. The Coastal Carolina product, Anthony Galason, ripped a ball into right field to send another run home. The Rafters took a 3-1 lead.

The bottom of the second came around and the rain started to fall, but the Rats continued to stay hot. Jensen singled to right field which brought Jorge De Goti up. De Goti came through once again as he smoked a hit into left field that sent Jensen home. A continued downpour of rain stopped the game in the top of the 3rd. There was a 35-minute rain delay, the play resumed and the Dock Spiders brought a run walk. Jacob Anderson led off with a solo home run into left field and Fond Du Lac cut the lead in half.

Drake Frize was given the nod as he had 4 strikeouts, but walked 6 batters. Johnny Anservitz and Sidney Ferry combined for 5 strikeouts. The Rafters bullpen threw 5 pitchers who totaled 10 strikeouts.

The Dock Spiders stormed back in the top of the 5th as a walk and a base hit put the runners at the corners. Surane hit a ground ball to second, but a run scored. Then the right fielder, Jared Heinzen, laced a 3 run home into left field to give Fond Du Lac a 6-4 lead. The Rafters were playing from behind for the second time this game.

Fond Du lac had a tough outing in the bottom of the 7th as their pitching staff could not find the strike zone. Coniff singled followed by a walk from Galason and Hanson was hit by a pitch. Levi Jensen stayed disciplined at the plate and saw 4 balls which walked Conniff home. De Goti came through in the clutch once again as he hit a hard liner into the second baseman which brought another run to score.

The Rafters finally took the lead in the bottom of the 7th. Conniff continued his big day with a double to right field which brought Galason up. Anthony saw the 0-2 pitch and sliced a hit into right field and Conniff darted home to put the Rats in front. Alex Duffey was subbed in and stepped up when called upon. He drove a line drive into right field and Galason got home to add to the lead.

The Rafters finished out their pitching staff with Blake Barker who struck out the last batter to lift them into the win column. They wrap up the 4 game home stand and head to Michigan tomorrow for the second and final time this season. The Rafters will visit the Kalamazoo Growlers for a 2 game series at Homer Stryker Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35

