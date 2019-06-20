Hillcats to Host 2020 Carolina League All-Star Classic

June 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats, Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, are excited to announce that the team will be hosting the 2020 Carolina League All-Star Classic. Presented by the Central Virginia Sports Commission, the game will take place at City Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The Hillcats are currently planning promotions and festivities that will make this an unprecedented event. Dates, details and ticketing information for the All-Star Classic will be released at a later date.

"We are thrilled to host the premier summer event in the Carolina League at our beautiful ballpark during the 2020 season," said Hillcats President and General Manager, Chris Jones. "Lynchburg has a long-standing tradition of minor league baseball and we are excited for the opportunity to showcase some of the best young players in the game to our community. The multi-day event gives us an opportunity to illuminate the revitalized downtown district in Lynchburg. We would also like to thank our friends at Central Virginia Sports Commission for partnering with us and we look forward to making the 2020 Carolina League All-Star Classic a rousing success."

After previously competing in the midsummer classic against the California League in interleague action, the 2020 Carolina League All-Star Classic will mark the fourth consecutive season of the two Carolina League divisions squaring off against each other. The All-Star Game used to alternate between the Carolina League and California League on a bi-yearly basis from 1999-2016.

"The Central Virginia Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with the Hillcats in hosting the 2020 Carolina League All-Star Game in Lynchburg," said Billy Russo, Executive Director, Central Virginia Sports Commission. "This special event will showcase the region to league executives, players and fans creating economic activity and an entertaining guest experience which fits the CVSC mission."

A member of the Carolina League since 1966, Lynchburg last hosted the league's All-Star Game in 1995. The Hillcats were affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates at that time. The Carolina League All-Star Classic will feature at least one player from all 10 CL teams, highlighting some of Minor League Baseball's brightest young stars.

The Hillcats begin the second half of play in the 2019 season on Thursday in Winston-Salem to take on the Dash in a four-game series. Left-hander Kirk McCarty (0-0, 0.00) will start for Lynchburg and will be opposed by Winston-Salem right-hander Kade McClure (0-0, 0.75). First pitch is at 7 p.m. and the game can be heard on lynchburg-hillcats.com, the TuneIn app and Radio434 app.

Lynchburg returns home on Monday, June 24 to begin a seven-game homestand starting with the Frederick Keys. Homestand highlights include Kids-Eat-Free Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday, and Grateful Dead Night featuring a pre-game cover band performance on Friday, June 28.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2019

Hillcats to Host 2020 Carolina League All-Star Classic - Lynchburg Hillcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.