Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 20 vs. Lynchburg)

June 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





The Dash kick off the second half of their season on Thursday against the Lynchburg Hillcats at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (0-0, 38-26) vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (0-0, 32-35)

RHP Kade McClure (0-0, 0.75 ERA) vs. LHP Kirk McCarty (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #65 (Home Game #32)

LAST TIME OUT

The Dash ended the first half on a high note with a 6-2 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium. The Dash jumped out to an early lead against Carolina starter Matt Smith in the top of the first. Tyler Frost led off the game by lacing a single into right field. Frost advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mitch Roman before a fly ball by Steele Walker moved him to third with two outs. Then, outfielder Craig Dedelow smacked a triple into center field to score Frost and make it 1-0. Following two more runs in the first, Walker blasted a two-run shot to right in the second to make it a 5-0 contest. Jorgan Cavanerio earned the win by allowing one run in five innings.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With Sunday's victory, Winston-Salem (38-26) clinched its third-best first-half finish in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also won 20 of their final 26 games to end the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trails only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes. Winston has been on a great stretch since May 16 at Myrtle, when the club entered their game with an 18-20 record. Since then, they are posting the best winning percentage (.769) in Minor League Baseball.

WALKER EARNS CL POTW HONORS

Walker was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for June 10-16, the league office announced Monday. Over six games played last week, Walker went 10-for-23 (.435) with two homers, two doubles, five runs scored and nine RBIs. After logging three hits and three RBIs over the course of a doubleheader against Salem on Tuesday, June 11, Walker saved his biggest day for Friday, June 14, at Carolina. As part of a 6-2 win for Winston, the 22-year-old hit for the third cycle in Dash history (2009-present), posting a career-high in hits by going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Prior to Walker's cycle, the last Dash player to accomplish the feat was Mason Robbins on April 27, 2016, at BB&T Ballpark against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

COLLINS MAKES MLB DEBUT

Former Dash catcher Zack Collins made his Major League debut on Wednesday with the Chicago White Sox, marking the fourth Dash alumnus to appear in the big leagues for the first time in 2019. Collins, who is the 56th Dash alumnus and the 364th Winston-Salem alumnus to reach the Majors, played for Winston-Salem in 2016 and 2017. A 10th overall selection out of the University of Miami in 2016, Collins pinch-hit for Dash alumnus Jose Ruiz in the ninth inning against the Cubs at Wrigley Field and drew a walk against Steve Cishek as part of a 7-3 loss. The left-handed hitting catcher joins fellow catcher Seby Zavala, outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Brandon Brennan as the four Dash alums to make their big league debuts this season.

ON THE MOVE

The Chicago White Sox announced five roster moves today affecting the Dash. Right-hander Codi Heuer and left-hander John Parke have earned promotions to Double-A Birmingham, while southpaws Bennett Sousa and Andrew Perez and right-hander Jonathan Stiever were promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis. Heuer, a former sixth-round pick out of Wichita State, posted a 2.82 ERA over 20 appearances with the Dash, striking out 43 batters in 38.1 innings pitched. Parke, who pitched in the Carolina League All-Star Game on Tuesday, logged seven quality starts with the Dash and yielded a 3.65 ERA in 12 outings.

MCCLURE SET TO MAKE THIRD START

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his third start for Winston-Salem on Thursday against Lynchburg. Over his first two High-A starts, McClure has posted an 0.75 ERA, earning back-to-back no-decisions. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis, McClure posted a 3.09 ERA with 50 strikeouts against 12 walks across 55.1 innings of work. The righty was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville. McClure is close friends with Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the two went to Mentor High School together in Ohio.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.