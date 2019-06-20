Late Comeback Fall Short

WILMINGTON, DE. - A late comeback fell short as the Frederick Keys (29-21, 0-1) dropped a 3-2 contest to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (45-25, 1-0) to start the second half on Thursday night at Frawley Stadium. Trailing 3-1 in the eighth, Daniel Fajardo hit a double that scored a run and he advanced to third on Yeltsin Gudino's single to put runners at the corners with no outs. The Keys failed to score him, however, and Tad Ratliff closed out the ninth after the tying run reached to lead off the inning. The Keys have now lost seven straight and 15 of their last 16 games dating back to the first half.

Keys' starter DL Hall ran into trouble in the first inning. He hit the lead-off man and walked Brewer Hicklen to put runners at first and second for Dennicher Carrasco, who bounced a single into left field to score a run. After Hall surrendered another walk to load the bases, Cristian Perez lofted a fly-ball to right that scored the runner from third to make it 2-0.

Hall (2-3) was dominated after that. He retired the next 12 batters he faced and finished with five strikeouts in five innings.

Cody Sedlock made his first relief appearance of the season in his first outing since May 25. He allowed a triple to Blake Perkins, who scored on another Carrasco base hit which made it 3-0. Sedlock then retired the next five straight, including three strikeouts.

Kris Bubic (1-1) was dominant through six innings, shutting out the Keys and allowing two hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

Frederick finally found the scoreboard in the seventh when Zach Jarrett climbed aboard after an error from the third baseman. He made it to third with two-outs and scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1. The Keys then got the RBI double from Fajardo in the eighth inning but failed to score.

Ratliff (S, 15) picked up his Carolina League-leading 15th save of the year.

The Keys and Blue Rocks return to action on Friday, June 21. RHP Brenan Hanifee (4-6, 4.15) will start for Frederick opposite LHP Marcelo Martinez (4-2, 4.19). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Fans can listen to the game at frederickkeys.com or on the TuneIn app with pregame coverage starting at 6:50pm.

