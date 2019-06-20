RHP Alex Lange promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach

June 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have made the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

RHP Alex Lange has been promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach

RHP Garrett Kelly has been transferred to Myrtle Beach from Short Season Low A Eugene

Kelly, who is in his second season with the Pelicans, was moved to Eugene on June 3. The righty is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in seven games this season for Myrtle Beach. In 2018, he owned a 1.34 ERA in 18 appearances with Low-A South Bend before being promoted to the Grand Strand and going 2-2-1 with a 2.08 ERA for the Birds in five outings. Kelly was signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Cubs in 2018 after spending 2017 pitching for the independent team Schaumburg. In 2016, after he was not drafted, he signed with the Minnesota Twins, but was released prior to the 2017 season. Kelly attended Wake Forest University, where he started as a catcher. Following both catching and pitching his sophomore and junior seasons, he starting only pitching his senior season.

Kelly will wear No. 28. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with five on the Injured List.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.