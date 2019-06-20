RHP Codi Heuer promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem
June 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:
- RHP Codi Heuer promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem
- LHP John Parke promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem
- LHP Bennett Sousa promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis
- LHP Andrew Perez promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis
- RHP Jonathan Stiever promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis
Heuer, a former sixth-round pick out of Wichita State, posted a 2.82 ERA over 20 appearances with the Dash, striking out 43 batters in 38.1 innings pitched.
Parke, who pitched in the Carolina League All-Star Game on Tuesday, logged seven quality starts with the Dash and yielded a 3.65 ERA in 12 outings.
A 10th-round pick out of the University of Virginia, Sousa recorded a 2.51 ERA over 21 appearances with Low-A Kannapolis before earning his first promotion to the High-A level.
A star closer for the USF Bulls during college, Perez struck out 52 batters in 36 innings with Low-A Kannapolis this year. Overall, the left-hander posted a 2.25 ERA.
Stiever, who was a fifth-round selection by the White Sox in 2018, went 4-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 14 starts for the Intimidators.
The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with five on the injured list.
RHP Codi Heuer promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem
