Brewers place RHP Matt Smith on Carolina injured list, assign INF Trever Morrison to the Mudcats

June 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of RHP Matt Smith on the Carolina injured list retroactive to June 17 and the assignment of INF Trever Morrison to the Mudcats from Rookie Level Rocky Mountain.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with two on the injured list.

In summary:

6/20: RHP Matt Smith placed on Carolina injured list (retro to 6/17).

6/20: INF Trever Morrison assigned to Carolina from Rookie Level Rocky Mountain.

The most recent roster is attached. Morrison will wear jersey No. 8.

