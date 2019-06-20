June 20 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

After finishing in third place with a record of 39-30 in the Southern Division First Half standings, the Mudcats now begin their second half schedule tonight with game one of a four game series in Woodbridge, VA versus the Northern Division's Potomac Nationals... Tonight's game is the first of four in the series and the seventh of 14 total meetings this season between the two teams. Carolina is currently 5-1 this season against the Nationals having swept Potomac from 4/8-4/10 in Woodbridge and after taking two of three versus the P-Nats at home from 4/26-4/28 earlier this season. Tonight's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. at Northwest Federal Field in Woodbridge, VA and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at POTOMAC NATIONALS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS)

Thursday, June 20, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game 70, Away Game 35 | Northwest Federal Field | Woodbridge, VA

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

Overall Record: CAR: 39-30; POT: 30-37

Streaks: CAR: L1; POT: W1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, POT: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 20-15; POT: 13-20

Road Record: CAR: 19-15; POT: 17-17

Division Record: CAR: 19-16; POT: 11-14

Current Series: First game (of 4)

Season Series: CAR leads 5-1 (of 14)

CAR v. OPP: 2-1 @CAR (7), 3-0 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

THU, 6/20 at POT, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Braden Webb (1-2, 3.53) at Potomac RHP Kyle Johnston (6-7, 4.84)

FRI, 6/21 at POT, 7:05 PM: Carolina LHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 0.00) at Potomac LHP Nick Raquet (5-6, 4.97)

SAT, 6/22 at POT, 6:35 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (6-5, 5.07) at LHP Tim Cate (0-0, -.--)

ICYMI: Clayton Andrews went 3-for-5 with a run scoring single, Cody Beckman struck out four over three scoreless relief innings and Pat McInerney went 1-for-4 with a triple, but the Mudcats lost Sunday's first half finale 6-2 to the visiting Dash at Five County Stadium.

ALMOST OVER THE HILL: At 39-30 the 2019 Mudcats finished the first half in third place and 10.5 games back of first half champion Down East. Carolina's 39 first half wins were the sixth most first half wins in franchise history.

HEY NOW: The Mudcats placed seven All-Stars on this year's Southern Division All-Star team with C Mario Feliciano, C Payton Henry, RHP Noah Zavolas, RHP Rodrigo Benoit, RHP Matt Hardy and recently promoted OF Joantgel Segovia and RHP Dylan File all receiving nominations. Feliciano (1-for-4, R, 2B), Henry (1-for-2, 2 RBI), Zavolas (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB), Benoit (0.1 IP) and Hardy (1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 SO) all participated in the game.

TONIGHT'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTING PITCHER...

Braden Webb: 1-2, 3.53 ERA, 7 GS, 35.2 IP, 25 BB, 30 SO, 1.32 WHIP

Last outing... 6/12 at FRE: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 99 pitches

Has walked CL high 25 since making first 2019 start w/CAR on 5/11

Started 2019 w/Biloxi: 1-4, 9.00 ERA, 6/5 G/GS, 15.0 IP, 15 BB, 13 SO

JUNE BATS: Through 15 games in June, the Mudcats are currently leading the Carolina League in several team batting categories, including average (.257), OBP (.352), OPS (.766) and runs scored (77). The Carolina offense is also 2nd in home runs (14), 2nd in slugging (.414) and third in both doubles (27) and triples (3).

BEANBALLS: The Carolina offense has combined to total a professional baseball high (MLB & MiLB) 64 hit-by-pitches this season. The Mudcats have additionally totaled 18 HBP in June, second only to the DSL Astros (21).

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (14), 1st in RBI (48), 2nd in slugging (.498), 5th in OPS (.819), 2nd in extra-base hits (27), 2nd in total bases (121), 10th in runs (37) and 10th in hits (65)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 5th in the CL in OBP (.399), 2nd in walks (44) and 2nd in runs (46)... Matt Hardy is currently 1st in the CL in wins (7) and tied for 1st in games (22) with Cody Beckman and Rodrigo Benoit. Benoit also is currently 3rd in the CL in saves (10) and tied for 2nd in wins (6)... Clayton Andrews is currently 4th in the CL in saves (9)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in innings pitched (75.0) and 8th in WHIP (1.29). Zavolas is also 6th in the CL in FIP (3.36), tied for 7th in xFIP (3.44), 2nd in BB/9 (1.44) and 2nd in K/BB (4.42) per Fangraphs.

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 23 5 .258 .821

Corredor, A POT 22 3 .234 .655

Feliciano, M CAR 20 6 .284 .980

Henry, R CAR 18 3 .278 .918

Adams, J FAY 18 5 .265 .793

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 725 (tied for 3rd most in MiLB) strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for 1,461 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 35 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 34 games. Henry, meanwhile, has caught back-to-back games twice this season on 4/14 & 4/15 and 6/3 & 6/4; Feliciano has caught back-to-back games once 6/14 & 6/15.... The Carolina pitching staff is 23-12 and has totaled a 3.24 ERA (2.9 BB/9, 8.9 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 16-18 with a 4.56 ERA (3.3 BB/9, 8.0 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

TRENDING: Rob Henry is batting .359/.490/.436 with a .926 OPS over 12 games in June (14 H, 8 R, 3 2B, 7 RBI, 8 BB, 13 SO)... Mario Feliciano has totaled a 1.020 OPS over 13 games in June (18 H, 13 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 13 RBI), but is currently stuck in an 0-for-16 slump (9 SO)... Eddie Silva has raised his average from .203 on 5/22 to .235 entering tonight's game while slashing .293/.376/.500 with a .876 OPS over his last 24 games (24 H, 12 R, 8 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 5 BB, 11 SO).

SUPER MARIO: Mario Feliciano took over sole possession of the top spot on the Carolina League leader board for home runs this season after connecting on his 10th and 11th homers on 6/3 versus Frederick at Five County Stadium. Feliciano homered in four straight games between 6/3 and 6/7 while hitting five homers and bringing his league leading homer total to 14 on the season. He was also named the Carolina League's Player of the Week following that week of games (6/3-6/9, .429/.500/1.286, 1.786 OPS, 5 HR, 11 RBI).

SPELLS RELIEF: J.T. Hintzen owns a 0.98 ERA and 11.8 K/9 over his last 12 appearances (18.1 IP, 2 ER, 8 BB, 24 SO)... Michael Petersen has allowed just one earned run over his last nine appearances and owns a 0.61 ERA, .160 average against and 9.8 K/9 since 5/12 (14.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 BB, 16 SO)... Cody Beckman has pitched to a 0.00 ERA over his last four appearances and 7.0 innings pitched (2 HBP, 1 BB, 7 SO).

THREE TRUE OUTCOMES: Home runs, walks and strikeouts have accounted for 40.7% of Carolina's plate appearances this season; the highest such percentage of the three true outcomes in the Carolina League this season... The Mudcats are additionally one of six teams in all of MiLB with a TTO% of 40% or higher.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault became the winningest manager in Carolina Mudcats team history after collecting his 177th victory as skipper in Carolina on 6/15/19 vs. Winston-Salem. Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

Joe Ayrault 177 168 .513 345 2017-Present (3)

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

AT THE PFITZ: The Mudcats finished off a three game sweep of the Nationals in Potomac earlier this season (4/8 - 4/10); marking the first time in team history that the Mudcats were able to complete a series sweep in Potomac. Carolina is 16-41 all-time when playing in Potomac.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

