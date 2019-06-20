Former First-Rounder Collins Makes MLB Debut

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Former Dash catcher Zack Collins made his Major League debut on Wednesday with the Chicago White Sox, marking the fourth Dash alumnus to appear in the big leagues for the first time in 2019. Collins, who is the 56th Dash alumnus and the 364th Winston-Salem alumnus to reach the Majors, played for Winston-Salem in 2016 and 2017.

A 10th overall selection out of the University of Miami in 2016, Collins pinch-hit for Dash alumnus Jose Ruiz in the ninth inning against the Cubs at Wrigley Field and drew a walk against Steve Cishek as part of a 7-3 loss. The left-handed hitting catcher joins fellow catcher Seby Zavala, outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Brandon Brennan as the four Dash alums to make their big league debuts this season.

After being drafted by the White Sox in 2016, Collins joined the Dash later that summer, belting his first professional home run in his first High-A game on July 15 against Potomac. In 36 games for Winston-Salem that season, the Pembroke Pines, Fla., native posted an .885 OPS with six homers.

The following season, Collins registered 101 games in the Dash purple, recording an .808 OPS. A Midseason Carolina League All-Star in 2017, Collins ranked third in the circuit in home runs (17) and, defensively, third in caught-stealing percentage (41%) before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham. He also joined the record books at BB&T Ballpark in 2017, smashing the second-ever walk-off grand slam at the downtown facility against the Carolina Mudcats on July 10.

Collins spent the entire 2018 season with the Barons, earning a Midseason Southern League All-Star nod and a Postseason SL All-Star nod, along with winning the league's Home Run Derby contest. The former Miami Hurricane also finished second in Minor League Baseball in walks that year with 101, all while registering a .234/.382/.404 batting line with 15 homers and 68 RBIs.

Prior to his promotion to the White Sox, the 24-year-old had posted an .855 OPS with nine homers in 50 contests with Triple-A Charlotte this season.

Winston-Salem returns to BB&T Ballpark on Thursday for a seven-game homestand that runs through Wednesday.

Promotions for the Dash's four-game set against Lynchburg from Thursday through Sunday include a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday, a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics, a Fireworks Friday and live music on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sunday will be Latin American Jersey Day, and fans can get pregame autographs from the players before the game.

The Dash's three-game series against Myrtle Beach from June 24-26 includes a Free Food Monday, $2 tacos on Tuesday and throwback Warthogs jerseys for Wednesday. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

