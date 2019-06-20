Yahn and Billingsley Called up to Baysox

FREDERICK, MD - On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles announced that infielder Willy Yahn and outfielder Cole Billingsley were promoted to the Double-A Bowie Baysox. It marks a return to the Eastern League for Billingsley, while Yahn earns his first call-up to Double-A. Both players were midseason Carolina League All-Stars.

Yahn, 23, went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in his Baysox debut on Wednesday. In 56 games, he slashed .296/.314/.426 with five home runs, 35 RBIs, 13 doubles and 22 runs scored. Yahn ended the first half seventh in the Carolina League in hitting, eighth in slugging and 10th in RBIs. In Tuesday's Carolina League All-Star Classic, presented by Visit Frederick, he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while starting at third base.

The best month for Yahn came in May when he batted .292/.333/.510 with an .844 OPS to go with five home runs, 18 RBIs, six doubles and 13 runs scored in 24 games. The five home runs were the first five of his professional career, while he led the Keys in longballs and RBIs in May. Yahn was selected by Baltimore in the 25th round of the 2017 draft out of UConn.

Billingsley, 25, drove in the tying run for the CL North team in Tuesday's all-star game, going 1-for-2 before going 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in his Baysox return. Over 42 games with Frederick, he hit .322/.395/.389 with a .784 OPS to go with eight RBIs, 10 doubles and 25 runs scored. He was picked by the Orioles in the 19th round of the 2016 draft out of South Alabama.

In a variety of corresponding moves on Thursday, the Keys received outfielders Will Robertson and Robbie Thorburn as well as catcher Daniel Fajardo from Low-A Delmarva. Utilty man Trevor Craport was reinstated from the Keys injured list, while outfielder Jake Ring was released.

The Keys kick off their second half schedule on Thursday night against the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. Left-hander DL Hall starts for the Keys and will be opposed by Blue Rocks left-hander Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app.

