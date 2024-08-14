Hillcats Surge Late to Win

Lynchburg squeaked by Down East after a late inning push, winning 6-3 on Wednesday night.

The Hillcats and Wood Ducks would trade blows throughout the early part of the ballgame, with neither team able to pull ahead. However, a 3-5 night from Luis Merejo would power Lynchburg to victory.

The Hillcats would have a chance in the second inning after loading the bases with only one out, however, the bottom of the order would fall quietly, keeping it a scoreless game.

After Jordan Smith would be ejected in the third inning, Down East would scratch a run across the board. A throwing error with two-outs and the bases loaded would break the scoreless tie putting the Wood Ducks in front, 1-0.

The Hillcats would not trail for long as they would tie it up in the bottom of the third. Luis Merejo would pick up his second hit of the night with a double high off the left field wall, driving home Tommy Hawke.

In the fourth inning, Down East would strike again courtesy of Wady Mendez who doubled to left center. The hit would plate a run, but concern fell as Jaison Chourio crumpled to the dirt after colliding with the wall. After several minutes, he would get back on his feet and get the all-clear to stay in the game, with Lynchburg trailing by one.

Lynchburg would strike again in the fifth inning after a walk by Jaison Chourio and a double from Merejo would put two in scoring position. Logun Clark would loft one to left field, plating the tying run.

The two teams would continue trading runs as Fran Alduey would try to steal home in the bottom of the sixth and the Woodies would get called for obstruction, putting Lynchburg in front. Then the seventh, Down East would tie things up again with an RBI single from Ben Hartl.

The Hillcats would respond again in the bottom of the frame as Chourio would single to open up the inning before working his way around. He would come home on a Garrett Howe fielder's choice. Merejo would follow shortly after touching home on a balk.

In the eighth, Lynchburg would extend their scoring streak to four straight innings as Tommy Hawke would double with one out. A wild pitch would get away from the Wood Duck's catcher where Hawke refused to break stride. He would score from second on the wild pitch, putting Lynchburg up by three.

Reny Artiles would close it out fom the 'Cats as they picked up their fifth straight victory.

Lynchburg and Down East will return to action on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

