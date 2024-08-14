Mudcats Use Late Surge to Beat Delmarva

SALISBURY, M.D. - The Carolina Mudcats broke open a close game with a pair of runs in the seventh and one run in the eighth to rally past the Delmarva Shorebirds for the second straight night, winning 6-3 on Wednesday evening at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Carolina (66-42 overall, 25-18 second half) reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh when Filippo Di Turi singled home Miguel Briceno and one batter later the Mudcats claimed the lead on a Juan Baez base hit and a 5-3 advantage.

The Mudcats added a run in the eighth on a Baez ground out for the 6-3 lead.

Delmarva (40-69 overall, 17-27 second half) brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not push across any runs as the Mudcats claimed their second game of the series 6-3.

The Shorebirds took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Edwin Amparo brought home a run on a groundout for the short-lived advantage.

The Mudcats would tie the game and take the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth.

The series moves along Thursday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 as they open a six-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets.

