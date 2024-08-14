Mudcats Announce 2025 Season Schedule

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, today announced their 2025 regular-season schedule beginning on Friday, April 4 with the season opener at Five County Stadium against the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Key home dates include Independence Day Week (July 1 - July 3 vs. Fayetteville) and Labor Day Weekend (August 29 - August 31 vs. Delmarva).

Season ticket packages and group night reservations, with special early bird pricing, are available now by calling (919) 269-2287 and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

Early reservations for all group options including the DRB Homes Sky Lounge, US Foods Club Level Suites, picnic areas and more are also available now for early reservations. Contact the sales staff today by calling (919) 269-2287 to reserve the remaining weekend group spaces (11 weekends scheduled throughout the year), including the highly sought-after Independence Week group options.

Official game times and a full schedule of promotions and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

In all, the 132-game 2025 schedule runs from April 4 through September 7 and features an even split of 66 home games and 66 road games across 12 homestands and 12 road trips. The new 2025 schedule is additionally weighted along division lines with 84 divisional games against Carolina League North opponents and 48 games versus Carolina League South opponents.

Overall, Carolina's 2025 division slate includes 21 games (12 home, 9 away) versus the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore), 21 games (9 home, 12 away) versus the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington), 18 games (9 home, 9 away) versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston), 12 games (6 home, 6 away) versus the Salem Red Sox and 12 games (6 home, 6 away) versus the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland).

The non-division games include 12 games (6 home, 6 away) versus Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City), 12 games (6 home, 6 away) versus the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago-AL), 12 games (6 home, 6 away) versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago-NL), 6 (6 home) versus the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay) and 6 games (6 away) versus the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta).

Like previous seasons, the 2025 schedule features a universal off-day occurring every Monday. The 2025 schedule once again includes a mid-season All-Star break with a four straight off-days coinciding with MLB All-Star festivities beginning on Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17.

2025 Season Schedule (By Series):

Friday, April 4 - Sunday, April 6 vs. Fredericksburg Nationals

Tuesday, April 8 - Sunday, April 13 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Tuesday, April 15 - Sunday, April 20 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Tuesday, April 22 - Sunday, April 27 at Columbia Fireflies

Tuesday, April 29 - Sunday, May 4 vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Tuesday, May 6 - Sunday, May 11 at Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Tuesday, May 13 - Sunday, May 18 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Tuesday, May 20 - Sunday, May 25 at Fredericksburg Nationals

Tuesday, May 27 - Sunday, June 1 vs. Salem Red Sox

Tuesday, June 3 - Sunday, June 8 vs. Charleston RiverDogs

Tuesday, June 10 - Sunday, June 15 at Lynchburg Hillcats

Tuesday, June 17 - Sunday, June 22 vs. Columbia Fireflies

Tuesday, June 24 - Sunday, June 29 at Delmarva Shorebirds

Tuesday, July 1 - Thursday, July 3 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Friday, July 4 - Sunday, July 6 at Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Tuesday, July 8 - Sunday, July 13 vs. Fredericksburg Nationals

Friday, July 18 - Sunday, July 20 at Delmarva Shorebirds

Tuesday, July 22 - Sunday, July 27 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Tuesday, July 29 - Sunday, August 3 at Augusta GreenJackets

Tuesday, August 5 - Sunday, August 10 vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

Tuesday, August 12 - Sunday, August 17 at Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Tuesday, August 19 - Sunday, August 24 at Salem Red Sox

Tuesday, August 26 - Sunday, August 31 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Tuesday, September 2 - Sunday, September 7 at Fredericksburg Nationals

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.twitter.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

