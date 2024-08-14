Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 8.14

August 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-3, 4.71 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Tyler Schlaffer (1-0, 1.23 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

ANOTHER LATE RALLY LEADS TO 5-3 WIN: The Fireflies rallied for three runs in the ninth to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-3 Tuesday night at Pelicans ballpark. The bats came out in the top of the ninth for Columbia. Hyungchan Um punched a double to left to kick-off the inning. Carter Frederick made it two for the show as he laced a double of his own to score Um to break the tie and drive in his first professional RBI. Later, Erick Torres lined a base hit through the left side to score Frederick and push the score to 4-2. After Torres swiped second, Blake Mitchell singled and a throwing error allowed Torres to score to push the score to 5-2. Josh Hansell worked his longest pro start Tuesday night. The 6'6" righty spun five innings and punched out a career-best eight Pelicans. His previous career-high was six strikeouts, which came July 26 vs Lynchburg.

LEAD-OFF POWER: Erick Torres has added some boom to his bat through the 2024 season. After going 65 games without hitting a homer to start the 2024 season, the centerfielder has four homers in his last 29 games this season. With 25 games left in the 2024 season, Torres is on-pace to hit eight homers if he continues his torrid stretch.

BULLPEN MANIA: The Fireflies bullpen has been the highlight of the team all season. After allowing one run through four innings Tuesday, Columbia's bullpen now has a 3.14 ERA this season, which is the fourth-best mark in all of full-season baseball. It trails the Harrisburg Senators (3.09), the Down East Wood Ducks (3.07 ERA) and the Midland Rockhounds (2.97 ERA).

MISSING MICHEL: Ismael Michel has stepped up in a big way over the last month for Columbia. The righty hasn't allowed a run in his last five outings (8 IP) which has pushed his ERA down from 3.27 on July 21 to 2.00 today, but what's been truly impressive is that he hasn't allowed a single hit in his last four outings. On the run he is 3-0 with seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched in relief for Columbia.

THIS IS 50: Sunday, Austin Charles drove in one RBI, giving him 52 on the young season. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 50 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

THE RACE INTENSIFIES: Last night, Columbia beat Myrtle Beach 5-3 to keep pace with the first place Charleston RiverDogs. They currently sit 2.5 games behind Charleston and 2.5 game in front of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in second in the division. As Kannapolis continues their second-half slide after their first-half division crown, the Fireflies have the best record in the South Division for the entire season.

AWESOME ARRONDE: Saturday, Felix Arronde led the way with six scoreless innings to earn his sixth quality start of the season for Columbia. The righty also leads the Fireflies with 85 punchouts on the season. He currently has 97 strikeouts in his two year Fireflies career.

TIE BREAKER: With last night's win against the Pelicans, Columbia has guaranteed the season series against the Pelicans.

