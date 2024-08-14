RiverDogs Knock off Cannon Ballers 5-2 for Sixth Straight Win

August 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs await a pitch

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs await a pitch(Charleston RiverDogs)

Kannapolis, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs rode a balanced attack and more solid pitching to a 5-2 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. The win was the team's sixth in a row. The RiverDogs reached the .500 mark for the first time since they were 6-6 in early April.

The RiverDogs (26-15, 53-53) took the lead early with some help from a Cannon Ballers error, in a repeat of Tuesday night. Carlos Colmenarez reached on an infield single with one out and advanced to second on an errant throw from Ryan Burrowes. He scored easily when Enzo Paulino snuck a groundball single back through the middle in the next at-bat.

Kannapolis (17-26, 58-51) answered immediately with their first run of the series in the bottom of the inning. Jeral Perez began the frame with a double to the left field corner. In the next at-bat, Alex Makarewicz bounced an RBI single back through the middle and tied the score 1-1.

Charleston moved back in front in the fourth. Paulino opened the inning with a double down the left field line and moved to third on a groundball to first by Ricardo Gonzalez. With the infield in, he raced home on a slow bouncer to short off the bat of Emilien Pitre.

The lead was extended to 3-1 in the seventh. With two outs, Aidan Smith turned a long at-bat into a walk off lefty Patrick Maybach. Connor Husjak took advantage by hammering a double off the base of the center field wall. Smith was running on the pitch and scored easily.

Two more massive insurance runs came across in the top of the ninth. Pitre walked and Adrian Santana ripped a single into right to put two on with no outs. A wild pitch from Connery Peters allowed Pitre to score and Smith followed with an RBI double into the left field corner to make it 5-1.

Seth Chavez ran into some trouble in the ninth, allowing Kannapolis to load the bases with two outs. A wild pitch allowed one run to score, but Nathan Archer lined out to left field to seal the victory by a score of 5-2.

Cade Halemanu earned the win by tossing a scoreless fifth inning in his return from the injured list. Jose Urbina was impressive in his RiverDogs debut, allowing just one run in 4.0 innings of work. Hayden Snelsire worked 3.0 scoreless innings to carry the lead from the sixth through the eighth. He worked out of a bases loaded, nobody out, jam in the sixth.

Every member of the RiverDogs lineup reached safely at least once and eight of them registered at least one hit. Paulino and Hujsak each collected two. George Wolkow collected a pair of hits for the Cannon Ballers.

RHP Gary Gill Hill (4-1, 2.40) will aim to continue his dominant season on the mound as the starting pitcher for the RiverDogs on Wednesday night. RHP Jake Peppers (5-5, 4.00) will counter for Kannapolis. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.