Pelicans' Offense Falls Flat in 9-0 Loss to Fireflies
August 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans posted just two hits and were shut out 9-0 by the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night. The Birds' third loss in a row dropped their record to 48-57 and 19-20 in the second half. The Fireflies improved to 59-48 and 24-18 in the second half.
The two hits came from Carter Trice (1-3, 2B) and Alfonsin Rosario (1-3, BB), while Cam Smith (0-2, 2 BB) reached base twice on walks. It was the 10th shutout loss for the Pelicans this season.
Starter Tyler Schlaffer (2-1) took the loss after allowing three earned runs in four frames off three hits and two walks while striking out three. Luis Rujano and Kenyi Perez each followed with three earned runs each out of the bullpen.
In his first game with Columbia, Colton Becker (3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI) led the team with three RBI and three base hits. Brennon McNair (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) drove in a pair on a double in the second. Blake Mitchell (1-5, HR, RBI) and Hyungchan Um (1-3, HR, RBI, 2 BB) each hit solo home runs in the win.
It was a career night for Fireflies' starter Jonatan Bernal (1-3), pitching seven shutout innings with just two hits allowed and six strikeouts to two walks to earn the win. The bullpen of Zachary Cawyer and Doug Kirkland kept the Pelicans scoreless through the final two innings.
Mitchell put the Fireflies in front with a solo home run in the first inning, his 16th of the year. Columbia brought home two more in the second on a double by McNair to left to make it a 3-0 game.
Columbia added on three more in the sixth and seventh innings. With one out in the sixth, Um lifted a solo homer over the left-center field wall for his third of the season. Becker later hit an RBI double and Erick Torres finished the inning with an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-0.
The finishing touches came in the seventh as Frederick drew a bases-loaded walk to bring a run in. Becker brought home two more on a single to center for a 9-0 advantage.
The Pelicans and Fireflies continue the series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.
