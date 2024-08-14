Late Rally Lifts Mudcats Past Delmarva

SALISBURY, M.D. - Reece Walling doubled home the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning to lift the Carolina Mudcats to a 2-1 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Carolina (65-42 overall, 24-18 second half) broke the tie in the top of the eighth inning when Garcia used a swinging bunt to reach first and advance to second base on the throw - he would later steal third. One batter later, Walling came up with his 12th double of the year to give the Mudcats a 2-1 lead.

Dikember Sanchez (W, 3-1) would make that one-run lead stand as he pitched the final three innings allowing just one hit and fanning four to earn the victory.

Delmarva (40-68 overall, 17-26 second half) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Griff O'Ferrall grounded out to plate Colin Tuft for the early lead.

The Mudcats tied the game in the seventh on the strength of Eric Bitonti's sixth home run since joining Carolina nearly two weeks ago.

The series will continue Wednesday night in Salisbury with the two clubs square off at 7:05 p.m. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 as they open up a six-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets.

