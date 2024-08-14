Big Ninth Inning Leads Woodpeckers Past Augusta to Even Series

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - With the game tied after eight, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-60, 19-23) scored four times in the top of the ninth and survived an exciting bottom half to take a 6-5 win from the Augusta GreenJackets (38-68, 11-30) Wednesday night at SRP Park. Fayetteville puts an end to a three-game losing streak and even up the road series.

Caden Powell opened the scoring for the Woodpeckers in the top of the first against GreenJackets starter Luis Arestigueta, dropping a single into shallow center that scored Joseph Sullivan. The lead was doubled in the fifth after Sullivan scored on a wild pitch by reliever Hayder Ortiz.

Fayetteville maintained their lead in the early going thanks to a dominant outing on the mound by Raimy Rodriguez. The 19-year-old hurled five hitless innings, allowing no runs and three walks while striking out four. It was Rodriguez's longest scoreless outing in his Single-A career.

The debuting Pedro Marquez (W, 1-0) took over for Rodriguez ahead of the bottom of the sixth. Augusta cut the lead in half on an RBI groundout from Junior Garcia before tying the game at two in the seventh when Marquez balked home Titus Dumitru.

Both teams remained deadlocked going into the ninth inning. Will Bush was hit by a pitch to lead off the top half and pinch runner Jancel Villarroel made it to second safely after a potential double play ball off the bat of Rabel Colon was dropped by GreenJackets shortstop John Gil. Lucas Spence then drew a walk to load the bases with no outs.

Up came Sullivan, who was playing in just his second professional game. The Astros' seventh round pick ripped a fastball from Reibyn Corona (L, 3-4) into right field to score both Villarroel and Colon, putting the Woodpeckers back in front, 4-2. It was Sullivan's first hit in his pro career. Fayetteville went on to add two more runs in the inning on another costly error from Gil.

In the bottom of the ninth, Marquez retired the first man he faced but walked Colby Jones before he was driven in on an RBI triple by Wilmer De La Cruz. De La Cruz then sprinted home on a wild pitch to make it 6-4. Marquez then hit Austin Machado to end his Single-A debut. Woodpeckers manager Ricky Rivera made a call to the bullpen and went to closer Abel Mercedes (SV, 6). The right-hander walked Luis Guanipa and then balked to put two in scoring position with still only one out. However, Mercedes settled in by getting the second out on a sacrifice fly from Gil before striking out Garcia to secure the win for Fayetteville.

With the series now even, Fayetteville looks to take the upper hand from Augusta on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

