Bernal Leads the Way to 9-0 Win in Myrtle Beach

August 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jonatan Bernal

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies blanked the Pelicans 9-0 behind a seven-inning start for Jonatan Bernal to secure the club's sixth shutout of the season Wednesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Blake Mitchell got the scoring started in the first. The lefty pulled his 16th homer of the year to left to break the scoreless tie. Mitchell trails only Andy Garriola for most Carolina League homers this season.

The next inning, Brennon McNair lined a double to left to plate to score Hyungchan Um and Colton Becker to push Columbia to a 3-0 lead. In the sixth, Hyungchan Um smashed a solo homer to left to increase Columbia's 4-0. Then Colton Becker doubled to score Carter Frederick and make it a 5-0 game. Finally, Erick Torres slashed an RBI single to score Becker to give Columbia a 6-0 lead heading into the seventh frame.

Jonatan Bernal (W, 1-3) had his best start since 2022 Wednesday. The righty worked seven scoreless innings while striking out half a dozen Myrtle Beach Pelicans before handing the ball to the bullpen. It was the fifth time this season that a Fireflies starter has pitched seven innings.

The bullpen cruised through the final two innings of the game. Zach Cawyer spun a scoreless eighth inning and Doug Kirkland locked things down with a hitless ninth to secure the Fireflies sixth shutout of the season.

The new additions to the roster paved the way for the Fireflies in the seventh. Carter Frederick drew a bases loaded walk to bring Daniel Vazquez around. Frederick now has an RBI in both of the games that he has played so far. Later, Becker drilled a single up the middle to score Austin Charles and Um to make it a 9-0 game. Becker finished the game 3-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-2, 6.10 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Juan Bello (2-4, 3.93 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

