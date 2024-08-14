Mudcats Defeat Shorebirds in Back-And-Forth Affair
August 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-69, 17-27) dropped their second-straight game to the Carolina Mudcats (66-42, 25-18) on Wednesday by a final of 6-3.
After a scoreless first three innings, the Mudcats grabbed the lead in the fourth on a two-out, RBI single by Reece Walling to make it 1-0 Carolina.
Delmarva countered in the bottom half as Colin Tuft tied the game with an RBI double with Ryan Stafford scoring. Tuft touched home moments later on an RBI groundout by Edwin Amparo to give the Shorebirds a 2-1 advantage.
The Mudcats reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth with a pair of RBI groundouts by Filippo Di Turi and Eric Bitonti to take a 3-2 edge.
Colin Tuft drove home another run for the Shorebirds in the sixth with an RBI single. Delmarva could not push the go-ahead run across as they stranded two in scoring position, keeping it a 3-3 game.
Carolina capitalized by scoring two runs in the seventh, snatching the lead back on run-scoring hits by Juan Baez and Josh Adamczewski, making it 5-3 in favor of the Mudcats.
Another run scored in the eighth on a groundout by Baez as David Garcia touched home, giving Carolina their largest lead at 6-3.
The Shorebirds brought the tying run to the plate in the final inning, but could not get the big swing they needed in the ninth and wall fall to the Mudcats 6-3.
Harrison Durrow (3-3) earned the win in relief for Carolina with Eccel Correa (2-2) taking the loss. Brailin Rodriguez (1) was awarded the save by recording the final nine outs.
Delmarva looks to bounce back on Thursday night with Braxton Bragg taking the mound versus Josh Timmerman for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
