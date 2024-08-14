FredNats Capitalize on Salem Miscues
August 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Four Salem errors proved costly for the Sox, and helpful for the FredNats in a 4-3 win for FXBG. Fredericksburg is now 28-16 (63-47), and Salem drops to 24-20 (58-52).
Seaver King ripped a two-out triple in the bottom of the first inning, and Brandon Pimentel promptly drove him in to give the Nats a 1-0 lead. The Freddies doubled that lead in the second inning on a Nick Peoples single, which brought Rafael Ramirez Jr. in from second base with some help from an E2 on the throw home.
Travis Sykora worked through 4.2 innings with that 2-0 edge, but departed in the fifth inning with two runners on. Matt Bollenbacher entered after Sykora, and surrendered a two-run double that leveled the game at 2-2.
Fredericksburg grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the sixth, as Nate Ochoa plated Caleb Lomavita on a ball that was mishandled at first base.
Angel Roman protected that lead over 1.2 scoreless frames, then Jose Colmenares added a crucial insurance run on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2 Nationals.
That extra tally proved to be the difference, as Salem added a run in the top of the ninth inning. But Anthony Arguelles buckled down and struck out the final two hitters to preserve a 4-3 FredNat win. Bollenbacher (1-1) earned his first win, Royman Blanco (8-4) took the loss, and Arguelles notched his seventh save.
In game three, Alex Clemmey (1-5, 4.86) takes the ball against Eduardo Rivera (0-0, 0.00) in a 7:05 Thirsty Thursday tilt.
#FREDNATS
