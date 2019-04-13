Hildebrand Stops 31 as K-Wings Blank Cyclones, Even Series

Cincinnati, OH. - Jake Hildebrand stopped 31 shots on Saturday night and Chris Collins and Reid Gardiner provided the offense as the K-Wings topped the Cyclones 2-0.

The victory evened the best of seven series at one game each as the teams head to Kalamazoo for games three, four and five.

After a first period without any goals, Reid Gardiner put the K-Wings up 1-0 early in the second. On the power play Gardiner unleashed a shot from the right circle directly into the top corner, giving Kalamazoo the 1-0 lead. Gardiner's tally served as the only one through the first two periods, and ended as the game-winning goal.

In the third Chris Collins added the insurance the K-Wings were looking for midway through the period. Entering the offensive zone, Collins beat the defenseman wide before cutting towards the net and tucking the puck past the outstretched pad of Michael Houser to give Kalamazoo the 2-0 lead. That score would stick till the end as Jake Hildebrand recorded his first post-season shutout, and sixth of his career stopping all 31 shots faced.

Kalamazoo finished the night one-for-five on the man-advantage, while keeping the Cyclones off the board on four chances.

The series shifts to Kalamazoo for the next three games. Game three will take place on Wednesday, April 17 followed by game four on Friday and game five on Saturday. Puck drop for Wednesday night's game is set for 7:30pm.

The series shifts to Kalamazoo for the next three games. Game three will take place on Wednesday, April 17 followed by game four on Friday and game five on Saturday. Puck drop for Wednesday night's game is set for 7:30pm.

