Cyclones Fall in Game 2 of Opening Round

April 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Kalamazoo Wings, 2-0, in Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. The best-of-seven game series is now tied, 1-1. Kalamazoo goaltender Jake Hildebrand was perfect on the night, stopping all 31 shots he faced in the win.

After a scoreless opening period, Kalamazoo took a 1-0 lead early in the second on a power play goal from forward Reid Gardner. The teams battled all period long and exchanged quality scoring chances all throughout, however Kalamazoo took their 1-0 lead into the locker room after 40 minutes.

In the third, Cincinnati started to turn the tide offensively, outshooting the Wings, 11-5, in the frame. Despite the offensive onslaught, Kalamazoo extended their lead to 2-0 when forward Chris Collins found the back of the net. The Cyclones received a few more quality scoring chances in the final minutes, however were not able to break through, and the Wings held on for the 2-0 lead.

Cincinnati outshot the Wings, 31-26, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 24 in the loss. The Cyclones head to Kalamazoo for Game 3 of the series on Wednesday night. Face-off is slated for 7:30pm ET.

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club are HERE! The 2018-19 ECHL Brabham Cup Champion Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride, and playoff tickets are on sale NOW starting at $18 per seat for single game tickets and $15 per seat for groups of 20 or more! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.