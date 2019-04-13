Beast Drop Game Two in Overtime

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - Etienne Marcoux stood on his head but it wasn't enough, as the Beast dropped a 2-1 overtime decision in game two.

The Brampton Beast took the ice against the Newfoundland Growlers for game two of their playoff series on Saturday night. Game one saw the Growlers take a close game that finished with a score of 2-1.

The first period saw the Beast land in some hot water on account of penalty trouble. They were able to kill of a five-on-three early into the contest, which kept the game scoreless.

Despite some great chances at both ends, Etienne Marcoux and Michael Garteig would hold the fort for their respective squads. The Beast took to their dressing room tied 0-0 after 20 minutes but would trail in shots by a count of 17-3.

The second period saw the Growlers break the scoring deadlock with a goal from Semyon Der-Arguchintsev. The Beast were tired and unable to clear the puck and the skilled forward took advantage to put the Growlers up 1-0 at 14:25.

That would be all the scoring in the period, as the Beast would head to their locker room down 1-0 after 40 minutes and trailing in shots by a count of 30-14.

The third period saw the Beast finally get on the board off the stick of Daniel Ciampini. The forward broke into the zone and with the assistance of Jordan Henry, he was able to find twine and tie the game 1-1.

The Beast and Growlers continued to trade chances until the final horn, upon they went to their respective dressing rooms to get ready for the overtime period.

Shots after 60 minutes were 41-23, in favour of Newfoundland.

Overtime was ended quickly, as Brady Fergus stormed into the zone and banked a rebound home past Marcoux less than a minute into the extra frame to give the Growlers a 2-1 win in game two.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Ferguson (NFL) 2) Der-Arguchintsev (NFL) 1) Marcoux (BRA) The two teams combined to go a perfect eight-for-eight on the penalty kill. The Beast will now head back to Brampton for games three and four, which will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evening.

Series: Newfoundland leads 2-0

