Kessy's Two-Goal Night Leads Steelheads to 3-2 OT Thriller, Even Series
April 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads (1-1-0) forward Kale Kessy scored the opening goal and the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Utah Grizzlies (1-0-1) on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinal. The Steelheads leveled the series at 1-1 with the win.
The Steelheads came out looking to rebound from the previous night and jumped to the early lead. At 5:53, Steelheads forward Kale Kessy received a trailing pass in the right circle and slotted a wrist shot into the net on the power play for the 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies found an answer at 9:13 with a one-time shot by forward Mike Economos to level the score, 1-1.
In the second period, the Grizzlies found the lone tally on the power play at 4:26 from a shot by forward Caleb Herbert to edge ahead, 2-1. The Grizzlies were awarded all six of their power plays in that frame, and the Steelheads also killed off a major power play in the process.
Coming out of that call stretching into the third period, the Steelheads started to churn. At 10:36, forward Robbie Payne won a draw to forward Elgin Pearce, who angled a lofting pass of the body of forward Henrik Samuelsson into the net to draw even at 2-2 and force the first overtime game of the series.
In the extra period, Kessy was a leading factor again by tipping a puck away in the offensive end, and forward A.J. White centered a pass back to Kessy, who flipped the game-winning goal into the net at 7:56 for the 3-2 overtime win and an even series, 1-1. The Steelheads win their first playoff overtime game since Apr. 15, 2015, also against the Grizzlies.
Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (1-1-0) halted 35 of 37 shots in the win, while Grizzlies goaltender Kevin Carr (1-0-1) turned aside 42 of 45 shots in the overtime loss.
The Steelheads and Grizzlies pick up the series with Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinal on Wednesday, Apr. 17 at 7:05 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL.TV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2019
- Kessy's Two-Goal Night Leads Steelheads to 3-2 OT Thriller, Even Series - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho Defeats Utah 2-1 in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
- Mack Attack: McCarron Helps Lead 'Blades to 2-0 Series Lead - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Fall in Game 2 of Opening Round - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hildebrand Stops 31 as K-Wings Blank Cyclones, Even Series - Kalamazoo Wings
- Six Unanswered Lead Monarchs to 2-0 Series Lead - Adirondack Thunder
- Beast Drop Game Two in Overtime - Brampton Beast
- Monarchs Dominate Thunder, 6-1, in Game 2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Growlers Win in OT, Take 2-0 Series Lead - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- Preview: 'Blades Host IceMen, Seek Two-Game Lead in Series - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: Kelly Cup Playoffs- Round 1, Game 2 vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Leach Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day: Game Two Saturday Night in Cincy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Drop Series Opener 7-1 to Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Open Playoffs with 7-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Kessy's Two-Goal Night Leads Steelheads to 3-2 OT Thriller, Even Series
- Steelheads Drop Series Opener 7-1 to Utah
- Reid Petryk Joins Steelheads from AHL Chicago Wolves
- Colton Saucerman Returns to Steelheads from AHL Loan in Utica
- Steelheads Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster