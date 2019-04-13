Six Unanswered Lead Monarchs to 2-0 Series Lead

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - John Edwardh scored the game's opening goal but Manchester responded with six straight tallies to take Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals by a 6-1 score Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Edwardh got Adirondack on the board first with a power-play goal at 4:48 of the opening frame. After a shot from the point, Cullen Bradshaw and James Henry jockeyed for puck possession on the rebound before it squirted to Edwardh at the side of the cage. He flipped his shot up and over Charles Williams' shoulder for a 1-0 Thunder lead.

Tony Cameranesi tied the game with 68 seconds remaining in the first. Boko Imama led a 3-on-2 charge and put a backside pass across the ice ot Pavel Jenys. Jenys faked a shot to move Thunder netminder Alex Sakellaropoulos and slid a feed to Cameranesi on the doorstep for an easy tap-in to tie.

The Monarchs added three goals in the second period from Nic Pierog, Kevin Dufour and Imama. Pierog lit the lamp with a highlight-reel goal on a breakaway over the shoulder of Sakellaropoulos to give Manchester the lead. Dufour converted on a 5-on-3 power play and Imama fired home a beautiful wrist-shot in the top corner to give Manchester a 4-1 lead.

Michael Doherty and Jenys added scores in the third to push the final to 6-1 in favor of Manchester. Charles Williams turned aside 36 of 37 Adirondack attempts, one night after putting up a 50-spot in the save column.

Game 3 of the series shifts to SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on Wednesday evening. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

