Monarchs Dominate Thunder, 6-1, in Game 2

April 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Manchester Monarchs grabbed the North Division Semi-Finals by the horns Saturday night against the Adirondack Thunder, with a 6-1 win at the Cool Insuring Arena.

The Monarchs (2-0-0-0) scored six-unanswered goals against the Thunder (0-2-0-0) and return to Manchester with a 2-0 series lead.

Adirondack took the early lead on the power play on the first goal of the playoffs by John Edwardh. After two shots on Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, Edwardh found the puck on his backhand and found a hole under the arm of Williams, making the score, 1-0.

Manchester answered at 18:52 of the first period on the first goal of the playoffs by Tony Cameranesi. Bokondji Imama found Pavel Jenys as the third player on the rush, where Jenys slid a pass to Cameranesi at the side of the net, tying the score, 1-1.

The Monarchs took the lead at 2:27 of the second period on the second goal of the playoffs by Nic Pierog. Kevin Dufour found Pierog streaking into the offensive zone, where he lifted a shot over the shoulder of Thunder goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos, making the score, 2-1.

Manchester extended their lead at 6:48 of the second period on a 5-on-3, on the first goal of the playoffs by Dufour. David Kolomatis wristed a shot from the top of the circles, where Dufour tipped the shot past Sakellaropoulos, to give the Monarchs a 3-1 lead.

Imama made it a three-goal game at 14:25 of the second period on his first goal of the playoffs. Imama wristed a shot from the right circle, that was labeled for the top corner, making the score, 4-1.

Manchester added a fifth goal at 10:12 of the third period on the first goal of the playoffs by Michael Doherty. Pierre-Luc Mercier sent a cross-ice pass to Doherty on a 2-on-1, were Doherty one-timed the shot past Sakellaropoulos, making the score, 5-1.

Pavel Jenys added the final goal of the game for the Monarchs at 15:27 of the third period, scoring his first goal of the playoffs. Jenys collected a rebound at the side of the Thunder net and hammered it home, to make the score, 6-1.

