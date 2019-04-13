Idaho Defeats Utah 2-1 in Overtime

April 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Boise, Idaho - Kale Kessy wins the game in overtime as he scored his 2nd of the game on a pass from AJ White and the Idaho Steelheads win 3-2 over the Utah Grizzlies as the best of 7 series is tied 1-1 in the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.

Idaho scored first as Kale Kessy got a power play goal 5:53 into the first period. Utah tied things up as Mike Economos scored 9:13 into the first. Taylor Richart got the assist. Idaho outshot Utah 13 to 6 in the first period. Travis Barron of the Grizzlies and Idaho's Robbie Payne got in a fight with 4 seconds left in the first.

Caleb Herbert scored a power play goal 4:26 into the second period with Kevin Davis and Josh Dickinson getting the assists. The 2nd period was filled with penalties on both sides. Utah outshot Idaho 17 to 10 in the period.

Idaho's Henrik Samuelsson tied up the game with 9:24 left in the third period. Regulation ended with Idaho outshooting Utah 40 to 34.

Both teams finished 1 for 6 on the power play. Game 3 of the best of 7 series is Wednesday, April 17th at Maverik Center. 7:05 pm face-off. For tickets go to utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.