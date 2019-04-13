Growlers Win in OT, Take 2-0 Series Lead

April 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers required extra time, but Brady Ferguson ended it just 18 seconds in, scoring on the first shot of overtime, sending the Growlers to Brampton with a 2-0 series lead in a 2-1 victory Saturday night at Mile One Centre.

A very chippy opening period of play was dominated by the Growlers, who fired 17 shots at Etienne Marcoux, but the Beast netminder stood tall stopping them all. The Growlers were 0/4 on the powerplay in the first period which included a five-on-three for 1:13.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev looked to open the scoring near the five-minute mark of the second period after a Beast turnover left him all alone in front of the net, but a diving Marcoux made the stop.

Der-Argunchintsev made good on his second scoring attempt of the second period, breaking the deadlock with 5:35 remaining in the period after re-directing a Giorgio Estephan pass behind Marcoux for a 1-0 Growlers lead.

The Beast needed only 1:12 into the third period to tie the game as Daniel Ciampini scored his first of the playoffs on Brampton's 15th shot of the game.

Ciampini's goal stood as the only tally of the third period, sending the game to sudden death 5-on-5 overtime to settle the score.

Brady Ferguson played the role of hero just 18 seconds into the extra frame for a 2-1 final score.

Etienne Marcoux made 40 saves for the Beast, while Michael Garteig made 22 for the Growlers.

Quick Hits

Scott Pooley has a seven-game point streak dating back to the regular season

Brady Ferguson and Pooley had a game-high six shots on net

The three stars were 3 - B. Ferguson (NFL), 2 - S. Der-Arguchintsev and 1 - E. Marcoux (NFL)

What's Next?

The series switches to Brampton for game three Tuesday night at the CAA Centre. Puck drop is 8:45 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.