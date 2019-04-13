Preview: 'Blades Host IceMen, Seek Two-Game Lead in Series

April 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. -The Florida Everblades aim to take a two-game series lead in the South Division Semifinals when they host the Jacksonville Icemen for Game 2 of the best-of-seven set on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

DSF Game 2: Everblades vs. Jacksonville

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Watch: ECHL.tv

Listen: WJBX - News, Talk & More

Social: Twitter | #JAXvsFLA

Last Time Out

Michael Downing scored 6:59 into overtime to lift the Everblades to a 3-2 victory over Jacksonville in Game 1 of the series on Thursday. After Jacksonville scored twice less than three minutes apart in the opening period, Florida goaltender Jeremy Helvig didn't yield another goal in the final 55:16 of game time and made 21 stops total. Matt Finn (1g-2a) factored into all three 'Blades goals, and Justin Auger had the first tally for Florida.

Players to Watch

Matt Finn (FLA) - The fourth-year pro keyed Florida's comeback win on Thursday and scored the game-tying goal in the last seven minutes of the third period. Finn's three-point night was the third time this year he has registered three points in one game. The Toronto, Ontario, native set a new career-high with his 14 goals in the regular season this year, while his point total of 27 was the second-highest mark of his pro career.

Ken Appleby (JAX) - The Jacksonville netminder made his third start of the season against Florida on Thursday and is expected to go in goal for the Icemen again on Saturday night. Despite logging just a 1-2-0 record against Florida this year, Appleby has allowed just seven goals against the 'Blades in those three games. Appleby, who played three games with the New Jersey Devils last season, has stopped 128 of the 135 shots fired his way by Florida, a save percentage of 94.8%.

Series history

Including Game 1 on Thursday, Florida and Jacksonville have squared off 28 times over the last two seasons. The Everblades hold a 23-3-2 all-time record against the Icemen and posted a 9-3-1 mark against Jacksonville in the regular season this year. The home team had the upper hand in the regular season series, with Florida going 6-0-0 at Hertz Arena and Jacksonville compiling a 4-3-0 mark at Veterans Memorial Arena.

Another Nail-Biter

This year's series with Jacksonville has involved a host of close games. Of the 14 total matchups, only four have been decided by more than two goals. Despite all those tight battles, Thursday was just the second time the two teams required overtime to decide a game. Jacksonville won the other overtime affair, a 4-3 triumph in the second meeting on Nov. 3. Florida has the edge in goal-scoring margin in the season series, recording 16 goals more than Jacksonville in the 14 total meetings (46gf-30ga).

Comeback Kids

Though Jacksonville is winless at Hertz Arena this season, it has held the lead in the third period in four of the seven meetings in Florida's home barn. However, Florida has come back to win all four times. Outside of the four wins, Florida has won just once in 16 other opportunities when trailing after the second period this season.

Extra Effort

After going winless in their first five overtime games of the season, the Everblades have found their stride when it comes to playing in the extra session. With Thursday's OT win, Florida has victories in eight of its last nine contests that have gone to overtime or a shootout. The only setback in that stretch was a 4-3 shootout loss to Orlando on March 23.

??????Next Up

Following Saturday's game, the series transitions to Jacksonville for Game 3, which is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena.

-

Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fit into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.