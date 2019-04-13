ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Saturday the following fines and suspension.

South Carolina's Mitchell fined, suspended

South Carolina's Mason Mitchell has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #D-2, South Carolina at Orlando, on April 12.

Mitchell was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing at 14:43 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Mitchell will miss South Carolina's playoff game vs. Orlando on April 17.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Idaho's Kessy fined

Idaho's Kale Kessy has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #H-1, Utah at Idaho, on April 12.

Kessy is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 9:49 of the third period.

