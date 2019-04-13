ECHL Transactions - April 13
April 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 13, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 73(f)):
Toledo:?
Mike Moffat, D
Brampton:?
Add? Anthony Beauregard, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Nathan Todd, F? placed on reserve
South Carolina:?
Delete ?Joey Leach, D? recalled by Hershey
Toledo:?
Add? Trevor Hamilton, D? assigned by Grand Rapids
?Delete? Trevor Hamilton, D? placed on reserve
