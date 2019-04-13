ECHL Transactions - April 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 13, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 73(f)):

Toledo:?

Mike Moffat, D

Brampton:?

Add? Anthony Beauregard, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Nathan Todd, F? placed on reserve

South Carolina:?

Delete ?Joey Leach, D? recalled by Hershey

Toledo:?

Add? Trevor Hamilton, D? assigned by Grand Rapids

?Delete? Trevor Hamilton, D? placed on reserve

