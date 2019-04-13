Grizzlies Open Playoffs with 7-1 Win
April 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - Josh Dickinson had 2 goals and 1 assist and Ty Lewis had 3 assists as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads 7-1 in game 1 of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.
Utah took a 1-0 lead as Jake Marchment scored on a deflection of a Kevin Davis shot. Marchment had 15 goals in the regular season. Idaho's AJ White tied up the game 8:33 into the first period. Utah responded with 6 unanswered goals. Dickinson scored his first of two goals on the night with 2:01 left in the first period and Jack Walker extended the lead to 3-1 with 29 seconds left in the first.
Utah added to the lead as Caleb Herbert scored a power play goal 4:26 into the second period. Herbert had 32 goals on the season and was tied for 2nd in the league with 29 power play points. Herbert had 1 goal and 1 assist in the game. Dickinson's 2nd of the game made it a 5-1 Utah lead.
In the third period Austin Carroll scored 6:02 into the third. Travis Barron added to the Utah lead 9 seconds later. It was just one second away from tying the ECHL playoff record of third period goals 8 seconds apart from each other in 1995.
Kevin Carr stopped 35 of 36 shots for the Grizzlies in the win. Carr was 8-2 vs Idaho in the regular season. Idaho goaltender Tomas Sholl stopped 17 of 24 shots before being replaced by Ryan Faragher, who stopped all 5 shots in the third period.
Game 2 of the best of 7 series is on Saturday, April 13th at 7:10 pm. CenturyLink Arena is the venue and the game can be seen on ECHL.TV and on the radio with Classic Country AM 1370, 104.3 HD-2.
Grizzlies Notes: Idaho outshot Utah 36 to 29. Taylor Richart had 2 assists for Utah. Richart was a plus-5 on the game. Teigan Zahn was a plus-4 and Travis Barron and Austin Carroll were each a plus-3. Josh Dickinson led Utah with 5 shots on goal. Grizzlies have won 6 of the past 7 meetings with Idaho. Utah has scored 17 goals in the past 3 games. Time of game was 2:30. Attendance was 4065.
3 stars of the game
1. Josh Dickinson (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.
2. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 3 assists.
3. Taylor Richart (Utah) - 2 assists, +5.
