Hickory Walks Their Way to 15-7 Win

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists saw their three-game win streak snapped on Wednesday night in a 15-7 loss to the Hickory Crawdads. The Tourists finished the game with more hits and less errors than the Crawdads; however, Hickory used 14 walks to their advantage.

The visitors plated six runs in the top of the first inning on two singles and seven walks. Asheville countered with an unearned run in the bottom of the first.

Hickory added one more in the fourth, but the Tourists responded with an RBI triple from Quincy Hamilton and a Home Run by JC Correa to cut the Crawdads' lead to three at 7-4.

That is as close as the Tourists would come. Hickory hit a two-run Home Run in the sixth and added a Grand Slam in the seventh. Correa added an RBI single to Asheville's tally in the eighth while Michael Sandle and Zach Daniels chipped in RBI singles in the ninth.

The series is now tied at one game apiece with Game Three set for Thursday night at 6:35pm ET.

