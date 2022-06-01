HVR Game Notes - June 1, 2022

June 1, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (20-25) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (32-12)

RHP Matt Sauer (2-1, 4.06 ERA) vs. RHP Carlos Tavera (1-1, 2.76 ERA)

| Game 46 | Road Game 22 | Leidos Field | Aberdeen, Md. | June 1, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Game Notes and more are available in the Renegades Digital Press Room: www.bit.ly/HVRPressRoom

CRABCAKES AND BASEBALL: The Hudson Valley Renegades make their lone trip to Maryland this week, as they take on the Aberdeen IronBirds at Leidos Field. After Aberdeen took five of six from Hudson Valley at The Dutch in the first series between the teams this year, the Renegades look to enact revenge against the North Division-leading IronBirds. Following this series, the Renegades only play one more series with Aberdeen, from August 9-14 at Dutchess Stadium.

SO, ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades took an early 2-0 lead over Aberdeen, but ultimately fell 4-2 in Tuesday's series opener with the IronBirds. Cooper Bowman drew two walks and scored both Hudson Valley runs, coming home once on an Everson Pereira sacrifice fly, and a second time on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Anthony Seigler. Alex Mauricio and Nelson Alvarez combined for 2.2 scoreless, no-hit innings of relief to close out the game, but the Gades offense couldn't mount a rally.

GADES RUNNING WILD: Hudson Valley has been on a base stealing tear lately, including swiping six bases in Tuesday's series opener with Aberdeen. The Gades are an unreal 26-for-30 stealing bases in their last seven games, and all four times runners were thrown out were on pickoff-caught stealings. The Renegades have stolen 102 bases this season, the most of any team in MiLB. It aso already ranks as the 13th-highest total in team history, despite only having 45 games played. Cooper Bowman leads the team with 20 steals, which ranks second in the South Atlantic League behind Johan Rojas of Jersey Shore (22) and tied for 15th among all Minor League players. His 20 steals are the most for a Renegade in the Yankees affiliation, and the most since Garrett Hiott stole 20 for the Gades in 2019.

GOODBYE MAY. JUNE...HELLO: Tuesday marked the final game in the month of May, a welcome sight for Hudson Valley. In the month, they went gone 8-17 (.320) and have allowed 5.22 runs per nine innings. Additionally, they hit just .219/.332/.359 and scored only 3.92 runs per game. The Gades' .320 winning percentage in May marks the team's worst month since they went 9-19 (.321) in July 2006.

SEIGLER STARTING HOT: Since being promoted from Single-A Tampa, catcher Anthony Seigler has been red-hot at the plate, reaching base safely in all seven games he has played in and hitting a torrid .348/.516/.522. The Yankees 2018 first round pick played in 41 games with Hudson Valley in 2021, batting .219/.324/.391 with four home runs in an injury-plagued season. Seigler has played in 32 combined games this season between Tampa and Hudson Valley, after seeing action in a combined 71 games in 2019 and 2021 due to injuries.

TOP PICKS: Hudson Valley's roster is one of the most unique in High-A in that it features four of the last five 1st round picks of the New York Yankees. 2018 top pick Anthony Seigler is joined by 2019 Competitive Balance A pick T.J. Sikkema, 2020 top pick Austin Wells, and 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney on the roster. Only 2019 first-rounder Anthony Volpe is not with the Renegades this season, though Wells in currently on the 7-day injured list.

NO-FUN DIFFERENTIAL: Entering play on Wednesday, the Renegades sit at a season-low games under .500 with a 20-25 (.444) record, despite a +1 run differential (23-22 pythag record). One reason for this has been Hudson Valley's struggles in one- and two-run games this season. The Gades are 4-7 (.364) in one-run games, and 6-9 (.400) in two-run games. Typically, teams will sport a .500 record in these close games, indicating the the Renegades have had a measure of bad luck in close contests.

START ME UP: In the last 11 games, Renegades starting pitchers have turned in some great individual performances, and as a unit have been performed at a high level. In those games, HV starters are 4-4 with a 3.52 ERA (20 ER/51.0 IP), with 43 hits allowed, 17 walks (3.00 BB/9) and 51 strikeouts (9.00 K/9). The run has lowered the collective starting pitcher's ERA from 4.61 to 4.31, and the starters win total has tripled.

RE-WRITING THE RECORD BOOK: Utility man James Nelson stole second base on Tuesday against Aberdeen, running his season total to 15. Nelson now has 30 career stolen bases with the Renegades, which time him with Maiko Loyola and Michael Ross for 2nd all-time in franchise history. He needs only three more to tie the all-time franchise record, held by Jake Fraley with 33.

HE GETS ON BASE: After going 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI on Tuesday, Everson Pereira is riding his second 12-game on-base streak of the season. Overall this season, Pereira has reached base safely in 35 out of 39 games played, leading to his excellent .378 on-base percentage. Pereira is the only Renegade with two 10+ game on-base streaks this year, and he joins Cooper Bowman (11) and Eric Wagaman (13) as the only HV players with a streak of that length. Pereira is batting .357/481/.452 during his current streak, which began on May 14 against Aberdeen.

SMITH TO THE SHOW: Infielder Josh Smith, a member of the 2021 Hudson Valley Renegades, made his MLB Debut for the Texas Rangers Monday night, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Smith became the second Renegade under the Yankees affiliation (2021 - Present) to debut in the Major Leagues, joining RHP Elvis Peguero, who saw his first MLB action August 26, 2021. Ironically, both Yankees-era Renegades in the majors debut with other organizations after both were traded in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.