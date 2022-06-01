Renegades to Participate in HOPE Week from June 7 Through 12

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, announced today their participation in HOPE Week. Renegades players and staff will participate in community service events throughout the Hudson Valley from Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12.

The Renegades participation in HOPE Week is in partnership with Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), the Official Hospital Partner of the Hudson Valley Renegades.

The Yankees' wildly popular and successful HOPE Week initiative (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) was introduced in 2009, and is rooted in the fundamental belief that acts of goodwill provide hope and encouragement to more than just the recipient of the gesture.

"Being able to participate in HOPE Week is one of the most special parts of being affiliated with the New York Yankees," said Steve Gliner, President and General Manager of the Renegades. "Being able to touch people's lives and make a difference through our and the Yankees' commitment to community engagement is what we are all about as an organization."

The Renegades 2022 HOPE Week program is as follows:

Tuesday, June 7th - Maria Fareri Children's Health Services at MidHudson Regional Hospital

As part of the Westchester Medical Health Network, the Maria Fareri Children's Health Services at MidHudson Regional Hospital provides emergency care for children from serious injuries to burns, scrapes, and bruises. Services include a child-friendly Pediatric Emergency Department, select Pediatric Surgical Services, dedicated Pediatric Inpatient Unit, Child Life services to support patients during care, and Caregiver services to support parents, siblings, and other family members during a patient's care. Renegades players and staff will conduct room visits and participate in crafts projects with patients.

Thursday, June 9th - The Community at Brookmeade

Opened in 1977, The Community at Brookmeade offers apartment residences and a combination of lifestyle, services, and amenities designed with the need of active older adults in mind. Located in the village of Rhinebeck, New York, Brookmeade presently serves as a 120-bed facility for seniors aged 62 and above. The Community is committed to providing all residents with a lifestyle focus on quality, centered in wellness, and facilitated by competent and caring staff. Renegades players and staff will visit and engage with residents and participate in activity stations.

Friday, June 10th - Liberty Station

Hudson River Housing believes that those who served our country deserve the highest level of care, including quality, affordable housing. Hudson River Housing aims to meet the needs for the veteran community through specialized housing, transportation, advocacy, and care management. Operated by Hudson River Housing, Liberty Station was the first of three housing services available for veterans. Opened in 2014, Liberty Station offers a supportive living environment in the company of other veterans. Units are single room occupancy, with shared kitchen and bath facilities. Garden Street Housing and Poughkeepsie Commons also offer housing for veterans. Garden Street Housing offers low-cost housing with a preference for female veterans, with private baths and shared kitchen and common areas and Poughkeepsie Commons is a 72-unit apartment complex that offers 24 one-bedroom apartments exclusively for veterans. Veterans from Liberty Station, Garden Street Housing, and Poughkeepsie Commons will gather at Liberty Station to meet and engage with Renegades players and staff.

Saturday, June 11th - Disability, Dream & Do (D3)/ThinkDIFFERENTLY Camp

D3 and ThinkDIFFERENTLY collaborate to host camp in partnership with Hudson Valley Renegades. Disability, Dream & Do (D3) is a pro style practice with professional players at stadiums across the country. D3 participants have an opportunity to hit, throw, catch and run the bases with instruction from the best regardless of anyone's limitations. The Disability Dream and Do (D3Day) sports camps were created by Dave Clark, the only pitcher in professional sports history to pitch on crutches, and Doug Cornfield, a former NCAA medal winning runner at Georgia, who himself had a child born with no arms. These camps allow professional players to interact with children with special needs in various drills and compete in sports with no limitations. In 2016, Dave Stevens, who was born without legs but played college football and minor league baseball, came on board as the D3 Day camps expanded to other cities in the US. Dave, Dave and Doug now put on camps all over the country and share their amazing stories as well as inspire others to look past a disability and turn it into an ability.

"ThinkDIFFERENTLY" is a call to action, a genuine challenge to determine if we have it within ourselves to look past our differences and treat others the way we would hope to be treated. Too often, too many with special needs are overlooked and their unique abilities ignored. Instead, we seek to lift each other up and embrace all residents of all abilities. Launched by Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in 2015, the "ThinkDIFFERENTLY" initiative seeks to change the way individuals, businesses, organizations and communities relate to our neighbors with special needs.

Sunday, June 12th - Fishkill Food Pantry

The Fishkill Food Pantry was established as a mission program in 1985 to assist individuals and families in the Southern Dutchess area who are coping with financial emergencies and supply basic food needs. The people served are often referred to the Pantry by social service agencies, churches, schools, and family advocates. The Pantry is the largest food pantry in Dutchess County, serving families in Beacon, Beekman, Chelsea, Cold Spring, Fishkill, Glenham, Hopewell Junction, Hughsonville, Stormville, and Wappingers Falls. The Renegades will provide donations in the morning to the food pantry and host a food drive during Sunday's game.

The Renegades Community Program and their participation in HOPE Week is presented by WMCHealth. Throughout the week, the Renegades host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for a seven-game series at The Dutch. For more information on HOPE Week and the Renegades Community Program, visit www.hvrenegades.com and click on the Community tab.

